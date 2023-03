Hunt’s jobs drive will push mothers on benefits to work 30-hour week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Single mothers of three-year-olds will be disproportionately hit by ‘unconscionable’ policy, say charities and academicsA generation of parents on benefits will be pushed into near-full-time work when their children turn three in a significant shift in government policy, the Guardian has learned.Charities and academics criticised the move as “unconscionable”, saying it “devalues unpaid care” and would disproportionately impact single mothers, driving families into debt and vulnerable children into poverty. Continue reading...