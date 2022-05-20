Huntsman Announces New $1.2 Billion Senior Unsecured, Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, entered into a new $1.2 billion senior unsecured, sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to replace the existing $1.2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in May of 2023.

The new Credit Facility is scheduled to mature on May 20, 2027, with improved terms and lower fees, as well as provisions to extend the maturity by up to two more years and to increase the facility size by $500 million. Its sustainability-linked feature includes adjustments to the commitment fee and borrowing rate based on the company's performance in intensity reductions for both greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption.

Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We take pride in the role we play in creating a more sustainable future. Linking our revolving credit facility to sustainability objectives supports our commitment to provide innovative solutions for a low-carbon and more sustainable economy."

More details on the company's sustainability commitments and progress can be found in its most recent Sustainability Report at https://www.huntsman.com/sustainability.

The Credit Facility was entered into with 15 banks, led by Citibank N.A. as administration agent, joint lead arranger, and co-sustainability agent. Other joint leader arrangers and co-sustainability agents on this transaction are BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Truist Securities, Inc. Bank of America, N.A., PNC Bank, National Association, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch, and Truist Bank serve as co-syndication agents, and BMO Harris Bank N.A., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, New York Branch, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and MUFG Bank, LTD serve as co-documentation agents.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

