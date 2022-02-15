15.02.2022 12:03:45

Huntsman Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $597 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.3% to $2.31 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $597 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.73 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $2.31 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

