Huntsman Aktie

Huntsman für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DQGM / ISIN: US4470111075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.06.2026 16:25:24

Huntsman Corp. Stock Falls 10% After Announcing Merger Of Equals With Olin

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) stock fell 10.32 percent, or $1.64, to $14.26 on Tuesday after the company announced a definitive all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corp. (OLN).

The stock is currently trading at $14.26, down from its previous close of $15.89 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $14.90 and traded between $14.28 and $14.90 during the session. Trading volume reached 1.73 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 5.21 million shares.

Under the agreement, Huntsman shareholders will receive 0.5476 Olin shares for each Huntsman share. The combined company, to be named OlinHuntsman Corp., is expected to generate more than $400 million in identified cost synergies and integration benefits and create a North American chemicals leader with approximately $12.5 billion in annual revenue.

Huntsman shares remain near the upper end of their 52-week range of $7.30 to $16.09.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huntsman Corp.

mehr Nachrichten