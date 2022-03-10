Huntsman Mails Letter to Shareholders Emphasizing Record Results and Continued Momentum

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has mailed a letter to shareholders in connection with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for March 25, 2022 ("Annual Meeting") urging shareholders to vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR ALL" of Huntsman's highly qualified directors standing for election. Stockholders of record as of February 1, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The letter can be found at voteforhuntsman.com or on the investor relations section of the Company's website. The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Fellow Huntsman Shareholder:

We continue to meet shareholders in preparation for the Annual Meeting and have been gratified by your strong support for the Company, our refreshed Board, and management's 'value-over-volume' strategy in the face of Starboard's unnecessary and distracting proxy fight. We remain puzzled, like most of you, as to why we are even in this fight. Regardless, your Board and management team remain focused on what matters most – continuing to deliver to you record results and sustained momentum in 2022.

Starboard has inundated you with more than 350 pages and nearly a dozen misleading arguments dependent on incredibly outdated views of the Company in order to convince you to replace four integral members of your Board with their handpicked candidates. Our message to you is simple and fits on one page:

We delivered you record results in 2021, and even increased guidance for Q1 2022



Our stock is trading near its all-time high and you've enjoyed a substantial share price increase since our Investor Day in November 2021 , beating our next best peer 1 by double digits

We delivered you a five-year TSR of 98%, nearly 13% better than the S&P 500 2



We transformed our product portfolio to focus on higher-margin downstream, differentiated, and sustainable products and solutions



We deleveraged our balance sheet, achieved an investment grade rating, and facilitated a shareholder-friendly balanced cash allocation



We completed a substantial refreshment of our Board, adding eight new directors since 2018 who possess the right combination of experience, expertise, and diversity critical to oversee our transformed business

Rather than celebrate an incredibly well-timed investment and outstanding financial returns, Starboard wants you to put all our success at risk by electing their four nominees, none of whom have the relevant or incremental experience needed to oversee our transformed portfolio or 'value-over-volume' strategy. We're asking you to protect your investment and vote against Starboard's nominees.

Huntsman's successes are the result of thoughtful strategic initiatives well executed by management and overseen by our Board. Every one of our initiatives predates Starboard's investment in our stock and they have yet to offer a single suggestion we were not already doing. Instead, they want to replace four of our fit-for-purpose and fully refreshed Board members with nominees who have no relevant skills or experience in a proxy fight that is wasting Huntsman's resources and putting your investment in harm's way.

Reject Starboard and vote "FOR ALL" of Huntsman's nominees listed on the WHITE proxy card.

Thank you for your continued support.

Peter Huntsman Cynthia Egan Chairman, President and CEO Lead Director and Non-Executive Vice Chair

Advisors:

BofA Securities and Moelis & Company LLC are serving as financial advisors to Huntsman. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Huntsman.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

1 Eastman Chemical Company

2 Timeframe of February 25, 2017, through February 25, 2022

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntsman-mails-letter-to-shareholders-emphasizing-record-results-and-continued-momentum-301499749.html

