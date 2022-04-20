|
20.04.2022 05:10:22
Huntsman Says Aggressively Defend Los Angeles Discrimination Lawsuit
(RTTNews) - Responding to Los Angeles discrimination lawsuit, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said that it will aggressively defend the case and the integrity of its local workforce against false charges.
Recently, a law firm released a statement regarding a lawsuit it filed against Huntsman in Los Angeles on behalf of two former employees of its West San Fernando Road facility. The former employees are claiming they faced hostile and discriminatory treatment at that worksite due to their race, national origin, and sex, and that they were wrongfully terminated.
According to Huntsman, the charges are false. The two plaintiffs were terminated by local management last November for misconduct and unprofessional behavior in the workplace. The investigation revealed that the plaintiffs took multiple unauthorized and extended breaks to meet in private, and, according to one of them, engage in consensual intimate encounters in various locations throughout the facility. The decision to terminate their employment was not racially motivated in any way.
Huntsman noted that it stands firmly against all forms of discrimination in and outside of the workplace and thoroughly investigates all claims of misconduct or unethical behavior.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Huntsman Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Huntsman präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.03.22
|Huntsman doubles stock repurchase program to $2 bln (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Huntsman Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huntsman Corp.
|32,40
|1,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg geht unvermindert weiter: Wall Street uneinheitlich -- ATX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Auch der DAX notierte höher. Die US-Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien ging es im Mittwochshandel abermals in verschiedene Richtungen.