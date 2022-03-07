Huntsman Sees Q1 Adjusted EBITDA At Or Even Above The High End Of Previous Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Providing an updated guidance for the first quarter on Monday ahead of its several investor meetings, Huntsman Corp. (HUN) said it now expects adjusted EBITDA to be at or even above the high end of the previously communicated range of $350 million to $380 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter is trending to 17% even in the face of significant energy cost escalation in Europe.

The company noted that the stronger updated outlook is primarily driven by continued momentum in the Performance Products segment and to a lesser degree in Advanced Materials. In the Polyurethanes segment, headwinds in the European region are being offset by strength in North America and Asia.