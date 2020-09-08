Huobi Global Will List ACH and Starts "HT Staking Campaign to Reward ACH Mining

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global will launch ACH (Alchemy Pay) at 12:00 a.m. on September 7th.

The initial ACH deposit will start at 9:00 a.m. on September 7.

Huobi Global will list three ACH trading pairs against USDT, BTC and ETH. The ACH withdrawal will be available at 7:00 a.m. on September 8th.

The staking campaign on the other hand will start at 12:00 on September 7th, 2020. This campaign will release 100 million ACH tokens to reward users who staking HT to participate mining for this time.

The campaign will be available at both official website and mobile App.

Rules:

Stake Token Staking Cycle Minimum Limit for

Individuals Maximum Limit for

Individuals Staking Cap In Total HT 14 Days (early

termination of the

staking is not

supported) 100 HT 5000 HT 6 Million HT

Reward:

The reward will be released in ACH, which generated from mining. The amount of reward is subject to the actual HT amount in staking of the day.

Note:

Staked HT will count towards the computation of Prime, FastTrack HT Holding snapshots, but cannot be used for HT voting or order placement.

The content of the announcement and other information on Huobi Global does not suggest investment advices. Huobi will not bear any direct or indirect losses arising from reliance on such information. Huobi does not assume responsibility for guarantees, compensation, etc. for trading or staking.

Huobi Global

September 7th, 2020

September 7th, 2020

