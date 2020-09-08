08.09.2020 04:23:00

Huobi Global Will List ACH and Starts "HT Staking Campaign to Reward ACH Mining

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global will launch ACH (Alchemy Pay) at 12:00 a.m. on September 7th.

The initial ACH deposit will start at 9:00 a.m. on September 7. 

Huobi Global will list three ACH trading pairs against USDT, BTC and ETH. The ACH withdrawal will be available at 7:00 a.m. on September 8th.  

The staking campaign on the other hand will start at 12:00 on September 7th, 2020. This campaign will release 100 million ACH tokens to reward users who staking HT to participate mining for this time. 

The campaign will be available at both official website and mobile App. 

Rules:

Stake Token

Staking Cycle

Minimum Limit for
Individuals

Maximum Limit for
Individuals

Staking Cap In

Total

HT

14 Days (early
termination of the
staking is not
supported)

 100 HT

5000 HT

6 Million HT

Reward:

The reward will be released in ACH, which generated from mining. The amount of reward is subject to the actual HT amount in staking of the day. 

Note:

  • Staked HT will count towards the computation of Prime, FastTrack HT Holding snapshots, but cannot be used for HT voting or order placement.
  • The content of the announcement and other information on Huobi Global does not suggest investment advices. Huobi will not bear any direct or indirect losses arising from reliance on such information. Huobi does not assume responsibility for guarantees, compensation, etc. for trading or staking. 

    • Huobi Global
    September 7th, 2020

    Contact: Hailan - 4000600888 jiahailan@huobi.com

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-global-will-list-ach-and-starts-ht-staking-campaign-to-reward-ach-mining-301125213.html

    SOURCE Huobi Global

