|
08.09.2020 04:23:00
Huobi Global Will List ACH and Starts "HT Staking Campaign to Reward ACH Mining
LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global will launch ACH (Alchemy Pay) at 12:00 a.m. on September 7th.
The initial ACH deposit will start at 9:00 a.m. on September 7.
Huobi Global will list three ACH trading pairs against USDT, BTC and ETH. The ACH withdrawal will be available at 7:00 a.m. on September 8th.
The staking campaign on the other hand will start at 12:00 on September 7th, 2020. This campaign will release 100 million ACH tokens to reward users who staking HT to participate mining for this time.
The campaign will be available at both official website and mobile App.
Rules:
Stake Token
Staking Cycle
Minimum Limit for
Maximum Limit for
Staking Cap In
Total
HT
14 Days (early
100 HT
5000 HT
6 Million HT
Reward:
The reward will be released in ACH, which generated from mining. The amount of reward is subject to the actual HT amount in staking of the day.
Note:
Huobi Global
September 7th, 2020
Contact: Hailan - 4000600888 jiahailan@huobi.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-global-will-list-ach-and-starts-ht-staking-campaign-to-reward-ach-mining-301125213.html
SOURCE Huobi Global
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klettert letztlich kräftig -- DAX springt über 13.100er-Hürde -- Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiatische Indizes geben zum Handelsende nach
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Vorzeichen am Montag grün. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Börsen in Fernost kam es zu zum Wochenstart zu Kurseinbußen.