Hurco Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) reported that its net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 declined to $1.24 million or $0.18 per share, from $1.57 million or $0.23 per share last year.

But sales and service fees for the third quarter were $57.64 million, an increase of $3.46 million or 6%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $4.27 million or 8%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.

Orders for the third quarter were $52.88 million, a decrease of 21% from the prior year.

