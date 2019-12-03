Huron Capital and Salt Creek Capital Announce Investment in Pacific Shoring

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today its partnership with San Francisco-based Salt Creek Capital ("Salt Creek") to jointly invest in Pacific Shoring, a leading manufacturer of underground and trench shoring assemblies and safety equipment.

Santa Rosa, California-based Pacific Shoring was founded in 2005 by retiring CEO Bob Pitts, a veteran in the shoring industry, to provide aluminum trench safety equipment to the rental equipment industry. Pacific Shoring engineers and manufactures hydraulic aluminum shoring equipment designed to support trench walls during excavation and construction. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on regulatory and cost-savings-driven demand for trench safety equipment that protects the lives of construction workers and continues to gain market share because of growing demand for its aluminum equipment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Huron Capital to offer strategic and operational resources in support of Pacific Shoring's continued growth to the benefit of our customers and employees," said Salt Creek Executive Partner Bruce Russell. "Together, we believe we will be able to build on the company's strong market presence and ability to quickly fulfill customer orders to help the company grow."

Russell, who has over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, leadership and the construction equipment industry will serve as CEO. Previously, Russell served as the CEO of a private equity-backed portfolio company. Pacific Shoring Vice President Maria Novoa will remain in her current role overseeing sales, finance, and administrative functions.

Huron Flex Equity has now completed non-control equity investments in four companies and continues to evaluate additional opportunities to help business owners accomplish a variety of growth and liquidity goals.

"Pacific Shoring is an exciting investment for us because the company makes products that protect construction workers and, at times, can even save lives," said Doug Sutton, Huron Capital Partner and head of Huron Flex Equity. "We look forward to exploring additional product categories and acquisitions as we work with Bruce and the talented, experienced team at Salt Creek."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. We prefer complex situations where we believe we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational and strategic resources, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 175 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Salt Creek Capital

Salt Creek Capital is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm that partners with experienced operating executives to acquire profitable companies with up to $100 million in revenue. Salt Creek Capital takes a long-term approach to investing in lower middle market businesses and seeks to create value by working closely with management teams to accelerate growth and improve operating efficiencies. For more information, please contact Tyler Romrell at tyler@saltcreekcap.com or visit www.saltcreekcap.com .

Certain information herein may contain forward-looking statements which are provided to assist the reader in understanding the beliefs and opinions with respect to future opportunities as perceived by Huron Capital and others quoted herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The issuer of these statements undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

