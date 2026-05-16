Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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16.05.2026 19:56:17
Huron Revenue Hit a Record $444 Million. So Why Did This Fund Trim Its Stake?
On May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston disclosed selling 40,351 shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), an estimated $6.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Aristotle Capital Boston sold 40,351 shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value for this activity is approximately $6.07 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund held 249,912 shares, worth $31.90 million, at quarter-end. The net position value declined by $18.29 million over the period, impacted by price changes.Huron Consulting Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting solutions for healthcare, education, and business sectors. The company leverages deep industry expertise to drive operational efficiency, digital transformation, and strategic growth for its clients. With a diversified client base and a focus on value-added advisory services, Huron maintains a competitive position in the consulting industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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