|
18.10.2022 12:45:00
Hurricane Ian Losses Rain Down on This Insurer: What Investors Need to Know
Last month, Hurricane Ian, the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to hit the U.S., plowed into Florida's southwest coast. The storm tore through the region's low-lying towns and neighborhoods along its path, leaving many to deal with its destruction.According to Karen Clark & Co., a risk-modeling firm, losses from Hurricane Ian will cost private insurers as much as $63 billion -- making it the most expensive storm in Florida's history. Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is one insurer that faces hundreds of millions in losses from the storm.Despite the significant losses, Progressive can weather this storm like those that came before it. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!