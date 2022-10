Hurricane Ian Losses Rain Down on This Insurer: What Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last month, Hurricane Ian, the fifth-strongest hurricane on record to hit the U.S., plowed into Florida's southwest coast. The storm tore through the region's low-lying towns and neighborhoods along its path, leaving many to deal with its destruction.According to Karen Clark & Co., a risk-modeling firm, losses from Hurricane Ian will cost private insurers as much as $63 billion -- making it the most expensive storm in Florida's history. Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is one insurer that faces hundreds of millions in losses from the storm.Despite the significant losses, Progressive can weather this storm like those that came before it. Here's why.Continue reading