Hurricane Ian Shrinks Florida Orange Crop to Lowest Levels Since WWII

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Orange may be the new black, but the industry finds itself in the red in Florida.In the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation, the Orange State will produce just 28 million boxes of its marquee agricultural export, according to a report published Wednesday by the US Department of Agriculture. That marks the lowest harvest since 1943.Continue reading