Hurricane Sally Causing Coastal Hospitals to Initiate Emergency Web-Based Systems

OPP, Ala., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Gulf Coast Hospitals are activating emergency internet banners in both Alabama and Louisiana to warn healthcare workers and patients in coastal counties under threat. Emergency Management weather updates for Hurricane Sally are important for healthcare workers to make plans during today's disruptions. The intense rain expected from this storm could cause flooding that could interfere with travel to and from important work assignments for many healthcare employees on the Gulf Coast. Families and patients also need to have up-to-date information available due to the unpredictability of this hurricane.

Hospitals such as https://www.mizellmh.com in Opp, Alabama, https://www.jmc.org in Jackson, Alabama, https://www.wchnh.org in Chatom, Alabama, https://www.bunkiegeneralhealth.com in Bunkie, Louisiana, and https://www.hardtnermedical.com in Olla, Louisiana, have all altered their coronavirus emergency banners to refocus their message and priority onto the current weather threat.

Kasey Sellers, Strategic Emergency Liaison for FastCommand says, "More institutions are getting prepared for communication disruptions this fall. The coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, active shooter events, natural disasters, hacks, and economic uncertainty are all creating responsibility decisions like never before. Responsible leaders, CEOs, and administrators want to reduce risk, but they also want to do their best to protect their staff and citizens. We expect an explosion ahead of institutions needing web-based continuity systems and cyber-command platforms in the near future."

Innovative deflection technology now allows failing websites to be intercepted by non-technical staff during emergencies and disruptions. It is this capability that permits websites to have the ability to provide alternative continuity operations and alternate communication tools available when threats and disasters evolve.

Kevin Foote, CEO of FastHealth Corporation and FastCommand says, "What we're seeing is the value of internet dependency. Internet use and durability through many networks and devices have evolved to a trustworthy level for a dependable response, and the decision-makers of today are basing emergency management coordination through online mechanisms. The potential to coordinate information through existing website resources during emergencies is helping the flow of information to the public and to associated priority workers."



About FastCommand

FastCommand patented website deflection technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency situations. This cutting-edge continuity technology helps communications to endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical healthcare staff during many threats that can quickly occur in the healthcare industry and other institutions. The system is used during situations such as pandemics, active shooter events, natural disasters, hacking situations, etc. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to serve as the hospital's emergency communication personnel. Learn more at https://www.fastcommand.com/press .

