HuskyLens wins global innovation award for its AI vision sensor

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HuskyLens AI vision sensor received a global award for science and technological innovation, at the third annual Upstyle Awards, declared by its provider, DFRobot on March 18, 2020. The awards recognise companies and professionals from across the world that use science and technology to improve people's lives.

HuskyLens is the latest innovation by the world leading open source hardware and STEM education solution provider DFRobot. It's a vision sensor that combines artificial intelligence and image processing algorithms to continually learn new objects, faces and colours. The award win recognised this powerful combination and the ease of use of the product, which is compatible with microcontrollers including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LattePanda, and micro:bit.

The prestigious award win followed a competitive preliminary round, online voting and a live debate. The awards gather global wisdom on intelligent manufacturing in order to accelerate scientific and technological advancement and the HuskyLens was recognised for its powerful, future-proofed innovation, and what this could offer the world.

According to the Upstyle Award, it will provide a platform for the display and promotion of more fashion technology innovations. It will also actively build a comprehensive service development platform for public relations media promotion, resource exchange and sharing, exhibition display opportunities, investment incubation and docking services.

Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot said:

"Winning such a significant, global award that celebrates innovation for the progress of mankind is a dream come true for us. We pride ourselves on intelligent innovation and helping to create a better future should be a goal for every technology company. We use this focus as a driving force behind all of our products."

Unlike other similar products on the market, HuskyLens is a time-saving device with several built-in algorithms that allow creators to make projects without previous algorithmic knowledge. HuskyLens is equipped with algorithms of facial recognition, object recognition, object tracking, line following, colour detection, and tag detection. Users can also switch between algorithms with one single click.

Earlier this year, DFRobot launched HuskyLens at BETT 2020, London. The product is now available on the company's official online store. The company claims that the vision sensor offers an easy approach for teachers to apply AI visual abilities to tools currently used in STEM education.

DFRobot also indicates that the team is now working on more possibilities for AI in education, for instance, a new kit that combines HuskyLens with other popular educational equipments such as micro:Maqueen robots.

DFRobot is a world-leading robotics and open source hardware provider that is dedicated to creating innovative, user-friendly products that foster a strong community of innovation. DFRobot collaborates with multiple tech giants including Intel and Microsoft and has a product catalog boasting over 1,000 components and widgets including sensors, robotic platforms, and communication modules. DFRobot is one of the early evangelists of the Maker Movement and strongly supports greater access to the maker culture.

