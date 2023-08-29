Husqvarna 525i-Series Wins Green Industry Pros 2023 Editor’s Choice Award.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Industry Pros, a nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, names the 525i-Series from Husqvarna a Green Industry Pros 2023 Editor's Choice Award winner.

The 2023 Green Industry Pros Editor's Choice Awards represent the landscape industry's best products gaining interest from landscape professionals. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on GreenIndustryPros.com, and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our innovative line of commercial battery handheld equipment," said Carlos Haddad, Vice President of North America, Professional Products at Husqvarna Group. "As the industry makes the shift toward electrification, commercial landscapers expect their battery tools to perform. This recognition is proof that landscapers can trust Husqvarna tools to power the future of their business."

The Husqvarna 525i-series powerhead is cutting edge battery technology that is powering the company's new series of dedicated handheld equipment: 525iLST string trimmer, 525iECS curved shaft edger and 525iES straight shaft edger. These 500-series commercial tools feature a 1.34 horsepower brushless electric motor that has the power of 25cc gas equipment, but with more torque, giving landscapers a battery-powered, low-noise alternative to gas products.

In addition, the 525i-battery series has impressive durability with the Husqvarna ExoGuard™ metal skid plate to help protect the powerhead from everyday wear and tear and accidental drops. All of the 525i-series are water-resistant and have IPX4 certification for operation rain or shine.

"We're thrilled to showcase the winners of the 2023 Editor's Choice Awards," says Green Industry Pros Editor Sarah Webb. "Despite facing several hurdles the past few years, the green industry is going strong, and this year's winning products include innovative features that help contractors contend with those challenges, become more efficient and boost their bottom lines."

Green Industry Pros magazine is a leading voice that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that help with growth, productivity, and profitability for their operations. Additional information on award recipients can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and at GreenIndustryPros.com.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

