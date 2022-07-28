Husqvarna and GreenSight Partner to Launch First Major Golf and Sports Turf Management Software to Incorporate Autonomous Mowing Systems

TurfCloud is rolling out at major golf courses this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna and GreenSight Inc. have entered into a strategic partnership to combine their unique technologies and create a comprehensive solution that empowers turf managers to heighten the quality of turf care, use less natural resources, and greatly reduce costs in their overall management practices. The solution, TurfCloud combined with Husqvarna AutomowerⓇ, will initially serve large scale outdoor facilities such as golf courses and sports turf facilities. Numerous trials have yielded impressive results that have created new efficiencies and reduced labor needs.

Husqvarna, a global leader in outdoor equipment design and manufacturing, is the pioneer of robotic mowing and has changed the way professionals maintain their turf with the iconic Husqvarna AutomowerⓇ and Husqvarna CEORA robotic mowers. GreenSight, a leader in robotics for agriculture and defense, is defining the benefits of daily drone imaging at golf and sports turf facilities with TurfCloud, GreenSight's industry leading cloud-based turf management platform. TurfCloud also allows turfgrass professionals to proactively monitor and manage their turf and their teams.

"Our low noise, emission-free Automower® combined with the GreenSight's suite of digital management tools, sensors and imaging is a revolutionary step forward in turf management for golf courses, sports facilities and other public green spaces," said Jason Connor, Director of Commercial Robotics at Husqvarna. "Our EPOS™ technology provides unparalleled flexibility and eliminates the need for physical boundary wires, making the Automower® a perfect complement to the GreenSight digital solution."

"Bringing together two leaders in ground and aerial robotics is a natural partnership that has resulted in an industry changing turf management solution," said James Peverill, GreenSight CEO. "Integrating Husqvarna's robotic mowers into our TurfCloud golf course management system creates an efficient and effective solution for golf course superintendents and turf managers that makes their jobs easier while improving turf quality and easing staff resource constraints. The new platform brings together all of the turf manager's drone imagery, sensor data, agronomic tools, labor, and robotics planning systems; into one revolutionary integrated digital command center."

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a brand within Husqvarna Group. Since 1689, Husqvarna has manufactured high performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations such as anti-vibration and automatic chain-break on chainsaws, as well as robotic mowers. Today, Husqvarna offers a broad range of high performing outdoor power products for parks, forest and garden, and represents technological leadership in the key areas; chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and robotic mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries, mainly through servicing dealers. Visit here to learn more.

About GreenSight

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, GreenSight is a full stack developer of small, unmanned aircraft, robotics systems, avionics hardware and AI/autonomy software for commercial and defense applications. Building on its GreenSight Robotics Platform, the company has successfully executed projects and deployed automated robotics solutions with over 400 companies and government agencies since founding in 2015. GreenSight maintains one of the world's largest networks of automated intelligence drones that has executed over 12,000 remotely operated flights and counting since the system was commercially launched in 2016. Visit greensight.com to learn more.

