Husqvarna Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna (HSQVY.PK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.273 billion, or SEK2.22 per share. This compares with SEK1.411 billion, or SEK2.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to SEK15.430 billion from SEK16.976 billion last year.

Husqvarna earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): SEK1.273 Bln. vs. SEK1.411 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): SEK2.22 vs. SEK2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): SEK15.430 Bln vs. SEK16.976 Bln last year.