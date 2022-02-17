|
17.02.2022 20:06:22
Husqvarna Recalls Robotic Lawnmowers Due To Fire Risk
(RTTNews) - Husqvarna (HSQVY.PK) has issued a recall for nearly 1,400 Husqvarna Automower 435X and 535 all-wheel drive robotic lawnmowers due to risk of fire.
According to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery in the recalled lawnmower can overheat, posing a risk of fire. The company said it has received five reports of batteries overheating, including two reports of fires. However, no injuries have been reported.
Husqvarna has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and download the free software update that Husqvarna Professional Products is pushing to the recalled units. Consumers with units having more than 1,200 charging cycles will also receive a free replacement battery.
The recall involves the Husqvarna-branded Automower 435X AWD and Automower 535 AWD robotic lawnmowers, both of which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The recalled products were sold from March 2020 through July 2021 for about $4,500.
Husqvarna is a Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products including chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, cultivators, garden tractors, and mowers.
