Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
02.02.2026 19:35:12
Hussman Strategic Advisors Double Down on Etsy, Buying Another $3 Million in Stock
According to a recent SEC filing dated Feb. 2, 2026, Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc. increased its position in Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) by 42,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $2.56 million based on the quarterly average share price. At quarter’s end, the fund’s Etsy holdings were valued at $4.66 million, up $1.87 million from the prior period.The fund’s purchase brought its Etsy stake to 1.13% of reportable AUM, making it Hussman’s second-largest holding.As of Jan. 30, 2026, Etsy shares were priced at $52.96, down 5.53% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 18 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
