Hut 8 Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGE9 / ISIN: CA44812T1021
|
17.12.2025 12:56:20
Hut 8 Signs $7 Billion, 15-Year Data Center Lease With Fluidstack In Louisiana; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT), an energy infrastructure company, on Wednesday said it has signed a 15-year lease agreement with Fluidstack valued at about $7 billion for 245 megawatts of IT capacity at its River Bend data center campus in Louisiana. Following the news, the company's shares were more than 16% in pre-market trading.
The agreement is structured as a triple-net lease, where the tenant pays most of the property's ongoing costs, and includes a right of first offer for Fluidstack for up to an additional 1,000 megawatts of IT capacity in future expansion phases of the campus, subject to the expansion of power at the site.
Over the 15-year base term, Hut 8 expects the lease to generate cumulative net operating income of about $6.9 billion, or an average of roughly $454 million per year. The contract includes a 3% annual base rent escalator. The agreement also provides for three five-year renewal options, which could increase the total contract value to approximately $17.7 billion.
Google is providing a financial backstop covering lease payments and related pass-through obligations. Hut 8 said project-level financing of up to 85% loan-to-cost is expected to be arranged by J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, subject to final terms and customary closing conditions.
The first data hall at the River Bend campus is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2027, with additional data halls expected to come online over the remainder of 2027.
Hut 8 closed Tuesday's trading at $36.85, up 3.98%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hut 8 Mining Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hut 8 Mining Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.