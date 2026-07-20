Hut 8 Mining Aktie

Hut 8 Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGE9 / ISIN: CA44812T1021

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20.07.2026 17:41:20

Hut 8 Stock Jumps 10% On AI Data Center Lease In Texas

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) shares climbed $9.72, or 10.63 percent, to $101.17 on Monday after the company announced a 15-year, $9.8 billion lease for the second phase of its Beacon Point AI data center campus in Texas, fully commercializing the one-gigawatt site.

The stock opened at $102.05 and traded between $99.31 and $107.00 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $18.68 to $140.80. Trading volume reached 3.86 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.53 million shares.

The agreement covers 352 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity with the same high-investment-grade tenant that signed the Phase 1 lease, doubling the customer's contracted capacity at the campus to 704 MW. The deal lifts the campus' total base-term contract value to $19.6 billion, with expected average annual net operating income of $1.31 billion upon stabilization. Hut 8 said the initial Phase 2 data hall is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2028.

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