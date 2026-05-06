Hut Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Shares Advance In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT), an energy infrastructure platform, on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the first quarter compared to the prior year, even as revenues jumped. The deeper loss reflects a higher cost of revenues and a substantial increase in operating expenses.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Hut were gaining 28.83 percent, trading at $103.70, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 3.11 percent higher.

Quarterly net loss widened to $229.16 million from $132.70 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $250.51 million from $117.70 million in the prior year.

Total operating expenses significantly increased to $415.84 million from $150.81 million a year earlier.

Total cost of revenues jumped to $25.55 million from $18.66 million, in the previous year.

However, revenues rose sharply to $71.02 million from $21.82 million a year before.

Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said, "With River Bend advancing toward Q2 2027 delivery and a development pipeline spanning 8,375 MW, our focus is on continuing to scale with the rigor and quality we believe distinguishes our platform from others in the market".

The company also announced the commercialization of the first phase of its Beacon Point data center campus in Nueces County, Texas, through a 15-year, $9.8 billion lease for 352 megawatts of IT capacity.