HUTCHMED Advances ORPATHYS-TAGRISSO Through EU, Japan Reviews

(RTTNews) - HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. (HCM) announced that regulatory filings for ORPATHYS (savolitinib) in combination with TAGRISSO (osimertinib) have been accepted for review in Europe and Japan.

Globally, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality, accounting for approximately 23% of all cancer deaths, according to company estimates.

Dual Regulatory Reviews

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated and accepted for regulatory review the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) submitted by AstraZeneca, seeking approval for the combination for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours have MET overexpression or amplification, and who have had disease progression on or after an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy.

In Japan, AstraZeneca has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), which has also been accepted for review, seeking approval in patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent NSCLC whose tumours have MET overexpression or amplification, and who have had disease progression following EGFR-TKI therapy.

Positive results from the SAFFRON global Phase 3 trial support the regulatory filings.

Trial Details SAFFRON is a randomised, open-label, multi-centre, global Phase 3 trial studying the efficacy of ORPATHYS (300 mg twice daily) added to TAGRISSO (80 mg once daily) versus doublet platinum-based chemotherapy in 338 patients with EGFRm, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with MET overexpression or amplification whose disease progressed following first- or second-line treatment with TAGRISSO.

The trial enrolled patients in 230 centres across 29 countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), and a key secondary endpoint includes overall survival (OS).

Key Findings According to the company, ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both PFS and OS versus doublet platinum-based chemotherapy in patients who progressed on TAGRISSO.

ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45% compared to chemotherapy (p<0.001).

Median PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) was 7.6 months for ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO versus 5.4 months for the comparator arm.

For the key secondary endpoint of OS, ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO reduced the risk of death by 32% compared with chemotherapy. ORPATHYS plus TAGRISSO extended median OS by 4.9 months compared with the comparator arm (17.8 versus 12.9 months). The safety profile was consistent with the known profiles of each medicine, with no new safety concerns.

Stock Performance

HCM has traded between $9.77 and $16.33 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade (30/10/2026) at $13.15.

In the after-hours market, HCM was down 0.08% at $13.14.

For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com