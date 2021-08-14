HVAC Equipment Market to grow at over 6.15% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report on HVAC Equipment Market from Technavio forecasts the market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 41.82 billion during 2021-2025. The report offers comprehensive details on dominant market players including Daikin Industries Ltd.(Japan), Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan), Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.(China), Ingersoll Rand Inc(US), Johnson Controls International Plc(Ireland), LG Electronics Inc.(South Korea), MIDEA GROUP(China), Nortek Inc.(US), Robert Bosch GmbH(Germany), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea).

The HVAC equipment market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment, and surging demand for centralized HVAC systems. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of prefabricated construction solutions, growing preference for customized HVAC systems, the advent of smart HVAC systems are expected to trigger the HVAC equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.15% during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations may hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Top HVAC Equipment Market Participants:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Nortek Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HVAC Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

HVAC equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Air Conditioning Equipment



Heating Equipment



Ventilation Equipment

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The air conditioning equipment segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment in 2020, mainly due to the rising temperature and humidity levels across the globe. In addition, the increasing per capita income and growing preference for air conditioning products will further accelerate the segment's growth in the forthcoming years. In terms of geography, 53% of the growth will originate from APAC. The growth can primarily be attributed to investments of large funds in construction projects by the public as well as private organizations in India and China.

