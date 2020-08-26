HVAC experts offer tips for protecting health and home from unchecked humidity

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is calling attention to the importance of humidity control and the serious health and property issues related to excess moisture in the air.

Roanoke's hot summers, cold winters and year-round rainfall contribute to frequent moisture imbalances. Local heatwave records in 2020, including the longest consecutive stretch of temperatures in the 90s since 1966, are exacerbating the problem.

"Proper home humidity control is a necessity in this area," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "When we inspect home temperature control systems, we have the ability to address hidden health problems as well as potential home repairs."

Excessive humidity stops the body's natural cooling systems from working properly and can be a health risk for the elderly or people with preexisting conditions. If the air is too moist or too dry, it can make breathing difficult — especially for asthmatics.

More concerning, toxic black mold, which has been linked to health issues like chronic fatigue, can grow when humidity levels reaches exceed 55%. Roanoke has experienced an average of 65% humidity during 2020.

"Simply because your AC is running doesn't mean the air quality is good," Puzio said. "When we inspect HVAC systems, we have a chance to stop toxic substances from circulating through your home."

Humidity control is not just about health, Puzio notes. It's also about protecting your home investment. Floors can warp, paint might peel, or basements might be so musty they're unusable. Left unchecked, unevaporated moisture can lead to costly mold removal and even potential lawsuits for rental properties.

Homeowners are encouraged to do a visual scan for mold in high-moisture areas such as basements and under sinks. A store-bought dehumidifier could also be helpful in bedrooms and bathrooms, although in-home systems will be far more efficient.

Southern Trust recommends having a trained professional inspect home HVAC systems. This will allow an experienced technician to make expert suggestions such as duct repair, appliance servicing, mold abatement and dehumidifier installation.

"Even if your body feels comfortable, your home could still be at risk for mold and bacteria," Puzio said. "Personal temperature preference aside, homeowners need to know the air they breathe is clean."

For more information on how humidity affects health, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hvac-experts-offer-tips-for-protecting-health-and-home-from-unchecked-humidity-301118439.html

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services