06.05.2022 13:20:07
Hwa Hong served notice of compliance to appoint independent reviewer to review company’s board nomination process
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday (May 6) issued Hwa Hong Corporation a notice of compliance, after the property company responded to SGX’s queries concerning the resignation of its former independent and non-executive director, Mak Lye Mun.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
