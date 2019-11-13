Hy-Lite Privacy Windows: On Trend and On Track for 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trends forecasts are like looking into a crystal ball. Roger Murphy, president of Hy-Lite, tends to have clearer trends visions than many in the building products industry.

For the past several years Murphy has been 100 percent accurate in his trends predictions for the growth of specific styles of privacy windows. In 2018 and 2019 he predicted Prairie style windows would be at the forefront of sales for his Florida-based company. The simplistic window design captured the top two sales spots in 2019 for Hy-Lite, and Murphy predicts there's no stopping this powerhouse window design.

"The Prairie style window was Hy-Lite's top-selling design in both transom sized and larger 4' by 4' sized windows in 2019," says Murphy. "This window provides an elegant style without overpowering the decorative tile inside the home or complex exterior cladding textures which are currently trending. Quite simply, the Prairie window has a universal design appeal."

2020 Product Predictions

Moving into 2020, Murphy enthusiastically proclaims the continued growth and popularity of transom sized windows in shower settings.

"The explosive growth of our 4' by 1' decorative glass transom windows reflect the popularity of expansive master showers currently seen in residential new construction," says Murphy. "We anticipate a continuation of substantial growth for these window sizes in 2020."

Another product Murphy professes will be a runaway hit with builders and homeowners in 2020 is the Vari-Lite window. Encased-blinds in a window unit use fingertip controls operated by homeowners for varied levels of privacy.

"The feedback we've received from building professionals thus far has been phenomenal for the Vari-Lite window," says Murphy. "The 4' by 4' window fits perfectly in traditional bath settings, and also throughout the home in other rooms.

"The zero-maintenance cordless blinds are a particularly attractive feature for Baby Boomers and Millennials alike. Not only is the product an ideal fit for the clean lines and open feel of current home designs, it's also suitable for older home styles in need of a window upgrade."

Growing the Product Line

In addition to the Vari-Lite window introduced by Hy-Lite in 2019, the company also launched a new Barn-Lite sliding door system. Ideal for adding privacy options in both home and commercial locations (such as offices and medical settings), Barn-Lite doors are available in Wave and Glacier acrylic blocks. Each block is 9" by 9", with a depth of 1.5".

"Interest in Barn-Lite doors has been swift and steady," says Murphy. "Homeowners, builders and our dealers are all fascinated by this sliding decorative door that offers privacy and style to any setting."

Rounding out Murphy's successful projections from the past are increased sales of the company's Home Designer Collection.

"An anticipated, sales in this product line increased significantly from 2018 to 2019," says Murphy. "This is a popular selection that offers the Prairie style of windows, plus the Craftsmen, Baroque and Metro styles.

"As we move into 2020, we're now seeing stronger online sales of all our products. Once we introduced free shipping on all products through the online portal, reaction has been positive and sales have increased. Offering our large-sized products --- sometimes shipped in large crates --- with free shipping has really helped us stand out in the marketplace. We believe it will be a strong factor in our ecommerce growth for 2020."

