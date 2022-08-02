Hy-Tek and AHS Announce Partnership With Tompkins Robotics

ERLANGER, Ky., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHS, a Hy-Tek Material Handling Company and leading full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, has partnered with Tompkins Robotics, a global leader focused on the robotic automation of sortation solutions. This partnership will help to expand the automated material handling capabilities of AHS and the entire Hy-Tek organization. With Hy-Tek's comprehensive suite of services, the addition of the modular and scalable tSort Sortation solution will support a streamlined process, improve employee productivity, and maximize the return on investment for the supply chain industry.

"We are excited to start our partnership with Tompkins Robotics, a proven scalable and flexible robotic sortation solution," said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Innovation and Technology at AHS. "By formalizing our partnership, it allows Hy-Tek to add to its existing solutions by not only enhancing our G2P technologies, but allowing us to solve inbound, outbound, and product sortation with a scalable robotic solution."

Changing economic conditions, a tight labor market, and consumer spending habits require today's supply chain to be adaptable, scalable, and demonstrate a faster ROI than systems of the past. This new product offering will help AHS deploy a robotic sortation solution faster and more seamlessly than ever before.

"This partnership with Tompkins Robotics offers a simple, low-cost approach to sortation that can be quickly integrated into our customer's distribution and order fulfillment processes to drive efficiency and increase throughput," said Collette Henn, Sr. Manager of R&D and Software Deployment at AHS.

Tompkins Robotics systems can be deployed in every node of the supply chain. The modular solution deploys effectively in small operations in the backroom of a grocery, supercenter, or mall anchor store to large fulfillment centers processing millions of units a day. Their systems maximize performance, making our clients more agile, adaptable, profitable, and successful in today's dynamic marketplace.

"AHS is a leader in innovative solutions. This partnership gives AHS and the entire Hy-Tek organization the unique ability to leverage their wide range of automated and robotic material handling and fulfillment technologies for a truly integrated solution that delivers an industry-leading value proposition," said Thompson Brockmann, Vice President of Operations at Tompkins Robotics.

About Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC – www.hy-tek.com

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, Fascor, LCS, and AHS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com

AHS, a Hy-Tek Material Handling company, is a leading full-service integrator of automated fulfillment and distribution solutions, with a portfolio that encompasses 3PL, eCommerce, retail, wholesale, food and beverage, and healthcare. Headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, AHS is committed to unlocking the full potential of the supply chain to help its clients better serve their customers. The company uses its strategic partnerships of equipment and robotics manufacturers to create best-in-class solutions that solve a wide variety of pain points-- proven by the success of its clients. AHS has created a reputable brand over the past 45 years by creating strong relationships with its partners and clients, inspiring innovation, and consistently exceeding customer expectations. For more information, visit www.ahs1.com

Tompkins Robotics is a global leader focused on the robotic automation of distribution and fulfillment operations. Our primary sortation system, tSort, consists of autonomous mobile robots that sort a wide range of items and parcels to consolidation points for order fulfillment, store replenishment, returns, parcel distribution – virtually any process in the supply chain. Our systems maximize performance, making our clients more agile, adaptable, profitable, and successful in today's dynamic marketplace. For any additional information, please email us at ubullard@tompkinsrobotics.com or see us at https://tompkinsrobotics.com/

