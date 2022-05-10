+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 13:20:37

Hyatt Hotels Corp. Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported a first quarter adjusted net loss attributable to company of $36 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a adjusted loss of $363 million, or $3.57 per share, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss attributable to Hyatt was $73 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $304 million, or $2.99 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $1.28 billion from $438 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.10 billion in revenue.

"Our outlook remains very optimistic for the remainder of the year with system-wide RevPAR in April accelerating further from March," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotelsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hyatt Hotelsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hyatt Hotels 80,40 0,00% Hyatt Hotels

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Mit Gewinnen beendete der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag am Dienstag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schlussendlich höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen