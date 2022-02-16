|
16.02.2022 23:22:30
Hyatt Hotels Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$29 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$203 million, or -$2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$306 million or -$2.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 154.7% to $1.08 billion from $424 million last year.
Hyatt Hotels Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$29 Mln. vs. -$203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.26 vs. -$2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $424 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotelsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.22
|: Hyatt Hotels upgraded to outperform at Macquarie Research (MarketWatch)
|
29.11.21
|: Hyatt Hotels upgraded to overweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)