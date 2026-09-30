Hyatt Hotels Name Amar Lalvani As Chief Creative Officer

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced that it has appointed Amar Lalvani as its first-ever Chief Creative Officer, in addition to his role as President & Creative Director of the company's Lifestyle Group, effective immediately.

Lalvani's expanded role will support Hyatt's focus on making each brand more distinct and giving guests clearer reasons to choose them. He will work with global teams, developers, creative teams, and hotel owners to strengthen each brand's identity through design, guest experience, and culture.

Lalvani joined Hyatt in 2024 after its acquisition of Standard International and became President & Creative Director of Hyatt's Lifestyle Group. He brought the teams behind The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels to form the foundation of the group.

With more than 25 years in hospitality, Lalvani has built and expanded hotel brands and experiences. He previously led global development for W Hotels and later acquired The Standard brand, growing it into a global business and expanding it through Bunkhouse Hotels and new concepts such as The StandardX and The Manner.

On the NYSE, shares of Hyatt were trading 1.63 percent lower at $159.37.