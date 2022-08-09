Hyatt Hotels Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported on Tuesday net income attributable to company for the second quarter of $206 million or $1.85 per share, compared to a net loss of $9 million, or $0.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.46 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $1.48 billion from $663 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 82% to $130.16 and comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 85% to $150.52 in the second quarter of 2022.