Hyatt Hotels Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAKV / ISIN: US4485791028
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30.07.2026 14:38:37
Hyatt Hotels Swings To Profit In Q2, Stock Falls In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $110 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with a net loss of $3 million, or $0.03 a share, in the previous year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $108 million, or $1.12 a share, compared to $66 million, or $0.68 a share, in the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $297 million compared to $286 million in 2025.
Total revenues increased to $1,829 million from last year's $1,808 million.
Looking ahead to 2026 fiscal year, the company expects net income in the range of $250 million to $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1,155 million to $1,205 million.
In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is falling 5.18 percent, to $176.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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