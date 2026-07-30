Hyatt Hotels Aktie

Hyatt Hotels für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YAKV / ISIN: US4485791028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 14:38:37

Hyatt Hotels Swings To Profit In Q2, Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $110 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with a net loss of $3 million, or $0.03 a share, in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $108 million, or $1.12 a share, compared to $66 million, or $0.68 a share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $297 million compared to $286 million in 2025.

Total revenues increased to $1,829 million from last year's $1,808 million.

Looking ahead to 2026 fiscal year, the company expects net income in the range of $250 million to $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1,155 million to $1,205 million.

In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is falling 5.18 percent, to $176.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotels

mehr Nachrichten