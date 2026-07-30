Hyatt Hotels Swings To Profit In Q2, Stock Falls In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $110 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with a net loss of $3 million, or $0.03 a share, in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $108 million, or $1.12 a share, compared to $66 million, or $0.68 a share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $297 million compared to $286 million in 2025.

Total revenues increased to $1,829 million from last year's $1,808 million.

Looking ahead to 2026 fiscal year, the company expects net income in the range of $250 million to $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1,155 million to $1,205 million.

In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is falling 5.18 percent, to $176.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.