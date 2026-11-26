Hyatt Hotels Aktie
WKN DE: A0YAKV / ISIN: US4485791028
|
26.11.2026 07:41:26
Hyatt Inks Deal To Open Hotel In Australia's Gold Coast
(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the American hospitality chain, Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with Sunnyland Investment Development Group for the development of Hyatt Regency Gold Coast, slated to open in 2030.
The hotel will debut within Orlo, a landmark waterfront mixed-use development in Surfers Paradise, Australia, and will offer easy access to Gold Coast's renowned attractions, including golden beaches, surf clubs, oceanfront dining, boutique shopping and nightlife.
Set on the banks of the Nerang River, the new hotel is expected to offer a peaceful setting with views that stretch across the river and hinterland on one side, and vistas of the ocean and Gold Coast skyline on the other.
The hotel's accommodation and amenities will unfold across floors six to 14 of the building, and will include 176 guestrooms, an outdoor pool and bar, all-day dining, a fully equipped gym, as well as wellness facilities, treatment rooms, an ice bath and a recovery lounge.
Hyatt Regency Gold Coast will also provide Orlo residents with the opportunity to join a special hotel membership program, offering access to select premium amenities at the Hyatt hotel including selected dining, wellness and lifestyle experiences.
On Wednesday, shares closed at $186.43, down 0.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hyatt Hotels
|
28.10.26
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.26
|Ausblick: Hyatt Hotels legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.06.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyatt Hotels veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hyatt Hotels
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hyatt Hotels
|170,05
|3,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street bleibt an Thanksgiving geschlossen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich im Handel am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen bleiben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. In Asien waren am Donnerstag überwiegend positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.