Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa Implemented Precautionary COVID-19 Measures

DA NANG, Vitenam, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and wellbeing of the guests and colleagues is a top priority. Hyatt hotels globally, including Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa, have already implemented precautious measures in response to coronavirus concerns, including colleague education as well as the activation of relevant operational protocols.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa is closely monitoring the latest COVID-19 information from the local authorities and the World Health Organization, and have implemented several precautionary measures to address coronavirus concerns including:

The resort has provided gel hand sanitizer containers for all guests and colleagues in all department offices, public areas and the front office.

Face masks are provided to guests upon request at the front office, and all associates have also been provided with face masks and encouraged to wear them.

The resort also routinely performs proper disinfecting and cleaning in all areas.

Hygiene and precautionary posters have been posted in staff areas, public areas, food and beverage venues and all guest-related areas to raise awareness on COVID-19 protection measures.

Mandatory body temperature checks for all colleagues and vendors upon arrival at entrance gate by security attendants and a nurse.

The resort has also temporarily suspended outside contract labor in order to control the spread of coronavirus. Trainees and casual staffers have also been minimized.

In addition, the resort has recently added an extra precautionary measure by asking all guests when they check in about their health status. Should any guest checking in express that they are feeling unwell, the resort will immediately assist them in getting medical assistance.

