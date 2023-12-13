13.12.2023 08:00:00

Hybrid Software Group PLC: Financial reporting calendar 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Financial reporting calendar 2024

Cambridge (UK) 13 December 2023 (08.00 CEST)Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) plans to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

DatePublication
22 March 2024Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2023
2 May 2024Quarterly trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2024
25 July 2024Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2024
24 October 2024Quarterly trading update for the quarter and nine months ending 30 September 2024

Quarterly trading updates will include unaudited, condensed financial information primarily focused on providing information about revenue and EBITDA across the Group’s operating segments.

Annual General Meeting
The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 8 May 2024. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic. printing software developers Global Graphics Software. enterprise software developer HYBRID Software. 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D. the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists. Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Floris De RuyckJoachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations OfficerChief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hybrid Software Groupmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hybrid Software Groupmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hybrid Software Group 3,50 3,55% Hybrid Software Group

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen