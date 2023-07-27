27.07.2023 08:00:00

Hybrid Software Group PLC Publishes 2023 Interim Report

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Cambridge (UK), 27 July 2023 (08.00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces it has published its half year report and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The full document is available to download from the financial reports section of the Company’s web site at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/financial-reports.

Mike Rottenborn, Hybrid Software Group CEO comments, "The difficult economic conditions which we faced in 2022 continued throughout the first half of 2023, bringing challenges for Hybrid Software Group as they have for many companies. But our guiding principles—a commitment to profitable growth and to continuous innovation on behalf of our customers—never wavered.

With the acquisitions of ColorLogic in late 2021 and iC3D in the second quarter of 2022, we have all the technology needed to accomplish our mission as the only full-stack technology provider for digital inkjet printing. Our focus has shifted from operating six companies to integrating one company, a powerhouse of products both for OEM printer manufacturers and for end users, typically printing companies that manufacture packaging and other products using digital inkjet technology.

With Inflation now trending downward in many key markets, it is possible that the worst is behind us. But we must expect difficult market conditions to continue through the second half of 2023. Our costs are under control and our cutting edge products are what the market needs, so we will profit from the recovery as it comes. While the timing of the recovery is uncertain, three things are not:

  • Consumer product companies will continue to print labels and packaging
  • Manufacturing processes will continue moving to inkjet
  • Hybrid Software Group will be here at the heart of inkjet printing to serve the needs of the market

All of us at Hybrid Software Group come to work every day to execute our growth strategy on behalf of our customers and stakeholders, and I would like to personally thank our dedicated employees as well as all shareholders for your continued support”.

Financial highlights (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June
In thousands of euros2023 (unaudited)2022 (unaudited)
Revenue24,90623,435
Operating (loss)/profit(521)248
(Loss)/Profit before tax(922)248
Tax credit588118
(Loss)/Profit for the period(334)366
   
EBITDA from continuing operations3,7074,620
   
Adjusted operating profit1,5181,439
Adjusted net profit1,359958

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Joachim Van Hemelen		Floris De Ruyck
Chief Financial OfficerLegal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 329 57 53
joachimvh@hybridsoftware.groupflorisdr@hybridsoftware.group


