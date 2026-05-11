Hycroft Mining Shares Jump 16% On Leadership Transition

(RTTNews) - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares rose 15.88 percent to $44.56, up $6.12 on Monday, after the company announced that Diane R. Garrett has assumed the additional role of Executive Chairman while continuing as Chief Executive Officer.

The stock is currently trading at $44.56, compared with a previous close of $38.44 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $39.94 and traded between $39.94 and $44.78 during the session, with volume reaching 1.10 million shares.

The leadership change is intended to better align the board and management as Hycroft advances development of its Hycroft Mine in Nevada. The company also said it has begun a process to appoint three additional independent directors and expects to make more senior management hires in the coming months to strengthen its operational and strategic capabilities.

Hycroft Mining shares have traded between $2.71 and $58.73 over the past 52 weeks.