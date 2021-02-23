Hycroft Rescheduling The Release Date Of Its 2020 Results And 2021 Outlook

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft") is rescheduling the release date of its 2020 annual results and 2021 outlook from February 24, 2021 to the week of March 22, 2021, to more closely coincide with the filing of its first Annual Report on Form 10-K. Details regarding the release and conference call date will be provided closer to the week of March 22, 2021.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.

