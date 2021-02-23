|
23.02.2021 21:08:00
Hycroft Rescheduling The Release Date Of Its 2020 Results And 2021 Outlook
DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft") is rescheduling the release date of its 2020 annual results and 2021 outlook from February 24, 2021 to the week of March 22, 2021, to more closely coincide with the filing of its first Annual Report on Form 10-K. Details regarding the release and conference call date will be provided closer to the week of March 22, 2021.
About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-rescheduling-the-release-date-of-its-2020-results-and-2021-outlook-301233907.html
SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street in Rot -- ATX verabschiedet sich stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schaffte am Dienstag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbuchte. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer, während es für die Techwerte deutlicher abwärts geht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.