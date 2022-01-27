HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Opens HFX Experience Center in New York City

The BeautyHealth Company "BeautyHealth” or the "Company”; (NASDAQ:SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with HydraFacial™, its flagship brand, today announced the opening of the HydraFacial HFX Experience Center in New York City. The New York Experience Center is the 9th global HFX location, others include Long Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Tokyo, Shanghai, Madrid, and Mexico.

Opening Day at HydraFacial HFX Experience Center in New York City. (Photo: Hai Ngo)

HydraFacial HFX launched in 2018 as the first of its kind, two-day immersive educational experience designed to advance aesthetic professionals' skills and help them develop client engagement techniques, hone their protocols skills, and grow their businesses, with a focus on selling skills, social media and marketing techniques. In addition, these experience centers allow the brand to host consumer, provider, HydraFacialist, press, and influencer events throughout the year.

"Education is a significant area of investment for HydraFacial,” said Ben Baum, HydraFacial’s Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer. "We offer in-person, virtual, short-form and long-form training opportunities, providing an option for every BeautyHealth expert who strives to deliver a superior experience. The HFX Experience Centers are an important part of our educational platform, and we are thrilled to finally have one in New York City.”

HydraFacial HFX participants can expect to gain:

Increased client retention by utilizing HydraFacial as a beauty health essential

Confidence in client consultations to effectively up-sell and personalize treatments

Menu strategy and creation concepts

Knowledge of our exceptional industry partnerships

Expertise in combining HydraFacial with other treatments

A strategy to implement an action plan for business growth

Enhanced experience with HydraFacial boosters, products and modalities

A structure to accelerate revenue through positioning memberships at Signature Events

Creative ideas on how to position HydraFacial Perk™ for improved treatment outcomes

Ability to leverage resources for increased profits

To register or learn more about the HFX courses, visit connect.hydrafacial.com/hfx-franchise/

About The Beauty Health Company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract and hydrate with our patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 19,000 Delivery Systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For our Investor Relations website, please visit https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

