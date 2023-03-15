Hydro Flask Launches Category-First Water Bottle Trade-In Program in the US

Igniting the brand's long-term sustainability effort to create a circular product lifecycle

BEND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, is making it possible for consumers to recycle certain used Hydro Flask products, with the goal of helping to eliminate waste and contribute to a more circular economy. This Trade-In program offered by Hydro Flask is the first of its kind in the insulated water bottle category, where customers in the U.S. can return old, unwanted and non-functioning Hydro Flask bottles, tumblers, and stainless steel products in exchange for redeemable store credit to be used exclusively at www.HydroFlask.com.

Hydro Flask products are thoughtfully designed to withstand all of life's adventures and daily outings, but when it is inevitably time for a refresh, the Trade-In program allows customers to recycle their products in an easy and responsible way. "We understand how hard the active, on-the-go lifestyle of our customers can be on some products and that eventually, it may be time to retire their over-loved Hydro Flask," said Larry Witt, President of Helen of Troy's Home & Outdoor segment. "Through the Trade-In program, customers can feel better about parting ways with their Hydro Flasks knowing they won't end up in landfills."

To participate in the Trade-In program, customers will register their used Hydro Flask products – including stainless steel bottles, tumblers, mugs, food jars, bowls, plates and accessories – at www.hydroflask.com/trade-in. A shipping label will be provided, which can be adhered directly onto the item without additional packaging required. Once the product is received, it will be disassembled and sorted to recycle as much of the materials as possible so that the recyclable materials can be incorporated into circular economy material streams. As a reward for taking the extra step to ensure used products don't end up in a landfill, customers will receive a unique promo code of $5.00 for each used Hydro Flask product returned. The promo code can be used exclusively on Hydroflask.com, including the unique MyHydro™ personalization program. Customers are encouraged to keep any caps, lids, boots or straws that can be reused with their next bottle, but these can also be sent back accompanying the used Hydro Flask product submitted via the Trade-In program.

Hydro Flask has been participating in the circular economy through recycling used or damaged returned products, and since 2017 has recycled over 100,000 pounds of stainless steel and polypropylene behind closed doors. With the announcement of the Trade-In program, Hydro Flask is inviting customers to recycle alongside the brand and further eliminate waste.

"This is just the start of our team's long-term aspiration for complete product circularity," said Indigo Teiwes, Director, Corporate Responsibility, Helen of Troy's Housewares segment. "It's a small first step, but we're inspired and excited by this movement toward a larger end-goal of reducing our collective footprint and extending the life of our products."

The Trade-In program builds on Hydro Flask's larger brand mission to leave the world better than we found it. In addition to product stewardship at end of life, Hydro Flask applies Design for Environment Guidelines throughout the product development process. Additionally, the brand funds meaningful work by nonprofits to ensure protection and access to outdoor spaces. Earlier this year, Hydro Flask announced ten new grantees for its Parks For All program, bringing the brand's lifetime contributions and funding for regional, national, and international nonprofits to over $3 million. More information about Hydro Flask's corporate responsibility programs and efforts can be found at www.hydroflask.com/corporate-responsibility .

To learn more about Hydro Flask's Trade-In program and help be part of the solution by properly recycling unwanted stainless steel items and reducing overall environmental impact, visit www.hydroflask.com/trade-in.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a brand of Helen of Troy Limited, was founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon. The leader of award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, All Around™ Tumblers, and leakproof caps and lids, Hydro Flask delivers high-performance insulated gear to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers, the Day Escape™ and Carry-Out™ series, combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Hydro Flask aims to leave the world a better place through its giving programs such as Parks for All, and via its goal to eliminate single use plastics and #RefillForGood. To learn more about Hydro Flask, its brand initiatives and award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com .

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

