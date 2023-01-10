|
10.01.2023 13:56:34
Hydro One Promotes David Lebeter To President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) said Tuesday its Board of Directors announced the appointment of David Lebeter as the company's new President and CEO. Lebeter's appointment is effective February 1 and his transition will be supported by Interim President and CEO William Sheffield.
Lebeter has 18 years of experience in all facets of the electricity sector and was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Hydro One Networks Inc., a role he assumed in January 2020. He is also responsible for Hydro One Remote Communities Inc.
Before joining Hydro One, he held executive positions in safety and operations at BC Hydro from 2005 to 2019. He also spent 23 years in the forest industry prior to joining the utility sector, working in leadership positions responsible for operations.
