Hydro One sends 25 highly skilled storm responders to help restore power in Manitoba

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro One today announced that it is sending 25 powerline workers from northern Ontario to help Manitoba Hydro restore power as the province remains under a state of emergency. A severe storm has caused widespread power outages and it is estimated that approximately 34,000 customers are still without power.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this severe snow storm," said Darlene Bradley, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Our highly skilled storm responders have a long history of restoring power during times of crisis. We are proud to share our resources to assist our neighbours during times of need."

Hydro One's hardworking and dedicated employees are trained to work in emergency situations on both transmission and distribution systems. As part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro One has reciprocal agreements in place with North American utilities to provide assistance during significant power outages. In these mutual assistance situations, all costs are covered by the utilities receiving help.

In 2018, Hydro One received Emergency Assistance Awards from the Edison Electric Institute for its storm recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma in Florida and the devastating nor'easter storms Riley and Quinn that hit the northeast U.S. in March.

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, almost C$25.5 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of almost C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit kilometres of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.