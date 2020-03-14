Hydro Ottawa offers assistance and protections to customers affected by COVID-19

OTTAWA, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, and in recognition of the critical and essential services that Hydro Ottawa provides to the Nation's Capital, we are taking active measures to support our customers.

Recognizing the economic uncertainty for residents of Ottawa associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, Hydro Ottawa is extending the provincial disconnection ban scheduled to end on April 30, 2020, by an additional three months. As such, Hydro Ottawa will suspend its collection action and offer Arrears Payment Arrangements in order to provide customers with more time to pay outstanding balances on their account if needed.

To further assist customers experiencing difficulty and financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hydro Ottawa would also like to remind customers that it offers several programs to those struggling to pay their electricity bills. Customers seeking financial assistance programs, including emergency relief, can find information on the Hydro Ottawa website.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa has contingency policies and procedures to ensure the electricity system remains stable, our workforce is protected, and that we provide the necessary information and support to customers

has contingency policies and procedures to ensure the electricity system remains stable, our workforce is protected, and that we provide the necessary information and support to customers Hydro Ottawa continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation closely and will implement further measures as more information becomes available

Quote

"More than ever, this is a time to band together and help one another. I want our customers to know that we are at their service and that we will do everything we can to see them through this difficult time. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not leave anyone behind."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.