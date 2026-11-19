(RTTNews) - Thursday, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) announced the appointment of Eric Ceresnie as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027.

Ceresnie will succeed William Toler, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The planned transition follows successful recapitalization and debt elimination.

Most recently, Ceresnie served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and International Markets. Prior to joining Hydrofarm, he was a Partner at Hawthorn Equity Partners, Inc.

Concurrently, the company announced that Mark Parker, President of Hydrofarm, will step down from the position, effective December 31, 2026. Following this, the company will eliminate the position, along with its responsibilities assumed by the executive leadership team.

In pre-market hours, HYFM was trading at $0.64, down 3.64 percent on the Nasdaq.