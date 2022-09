Hydrogen is unsuitable for home heating, review concludes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Too many technical difficulties to overcome to make it a viable low-carbon heating fuel, say researchersHydrogen is unsuitable for use in home heating, and likely to remain so, despite the hopes of the UK government and plumbing industry, a comprehensive review of scientific papers has concluded.Hydrogen lobbyists are out in force at the Labour party conference this week, sponsoring several events in Liverpool, and will be plentiful at the Conservative party conference that begins this weekend. Continue reading...