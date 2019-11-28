Hyduke Announces Filing of Q3 2019 Materials

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LEDUC, AB, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Hyduke Energy Services Inc. ("Hyduke" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, its related management's discussion and analysis, and its related interim Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The Required Filings are available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) under the Company's corporate profile.

About the Company

Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HYD", Hyduke Energy Services Inc. is a fabrication and installation business serving the agrifood, municipal, construction and energy markets - both conventional and renewable.

