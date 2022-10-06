Hyer appoints food industry veteran, Kent Walrack, in key role as strategic advisor.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyer, a leading on-demand labor app powering the gig economy, announced today that long-time food industry veteran, Kent Walrack, has joined Hyer as a strategic advisor. In this key role, Walrack will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that focus on bridging labor gaps across the restaurant, food service and hotel industries.

"Hyer's impressive track record presents an amazing opportunity for us to work together to help shape the future of work."

Hyer CEO and Co-Founder, Dave Dempsey, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kent as we look to further penetrate this vertical. A trusted leader and visionary, his extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we work to build and deepen relationships across the food service industry."

Walrack is a 38-year veteran of the food service business who recently retired from Lyons Magnus where he served as the executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He is also a recognized industry leader, serving as the current chair of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Board of Trustees and has also served on the executive board as past chair of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA).

"The pandemic accelerated many of the underlying labor issues the food service industry has long faced," Walrack said. "Hyer's impressive track record of providing on-demand labor to companies across the retail, hospitality and warehouse industries presents an amazing opportunity for us to work together to help shape the current and future labor landscape."

In a recent National Restaurant Association survey, 65% of food service operators said their restaurant still does not have enough employees to support existing customer demand. "While gradual progress is being made to rebuild the workforce, a majority of restaurants still remain understaffed–presenting a timely opportunity for businesses to leverage new and innovative ways of finding the help they need," Walrack said.

About Hyer

Connecting a pool of 255k workers to businesses in real-time, Hyer delivers flexible, on-demand labor to leading retailers, warehouses, hotels and restaurants in the tap of an app. Led by a team of industry experts, Hyer launched in 2019 in Michigan—and today has expanded their footprint across 27 states.

