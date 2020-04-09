Hygieia creates first technology to automate dose adjustment for all common insulin regimens

LIVONIA, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hygieia is upending the old standard of insulin management for people with Type 2 diabetes. Using artificial intelligence and patented technology, Hygieia's d-Nav® insulin management program automatically determines how much insulin a patient needs at the time of injection. Patients get the recommended dose when they need it, which helps them better manage their glucose levels.

It's a dramatic change from today's standard of care in which a patient's insulin dose is modified only when he or she can see a physician for evaluation every few months. That creates a barrier to care, because people's insulin needs are dynamic and often require much more frequent titration.

"Nearly 70 percent of people using insulin to manage their blood sugar levels fail to achieve recommended A1c levels," said Eran Bashan, Ph.D. and CEO of Hygieia. "So, we developed a way to make insulin therapy safe and effective through a technology that doesn't add burden to an already resource-challenged health system."

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE GLUCOSE MANAGEMENT

The d-Nav program uses a handheld device and patented technology to measure glucose, identify glucose patterns and automatically calculate the next individualized insulin dose. Users simply insert their test strip into a handheld device and d-Nav analyzes the information and provides a recommended insulin dose. For many users, the dose changes every few days.

Through titration, d-Nav offers a safe and effective therapy for managing blood glucose levels. Studies have shown that within three months of starting d-Nav, 90 percent of users lowered their HbA1c levels.

Additionally, when insulin is working more effectively, there is an opportunity to move people to less expensive insulin and to reconsider the need for additional, more costly medications. In fact, a health economic study showed1 that people using d-Nav translated into cost savings of approximately $500 per patient, per month.

"When physicians first started prescribing insulin some 100 years ago, it was a medical breakthrough and a life-saving medication for insulin-requiring patients," said Bashan. "Decades later, the growing number of patients makes it hard to sustain that standard. Hygieia's d-Nav program serves as a collaborative insulin specialist helping patients safely and effectively manage their blood sugar levels."

It's a revolutionary concept designed to enable physicians, both primary care and endocrinologists, the ability to extend their continuous, personalized care to insulin treated patients with Type 2 diabetes without overtaxing office time and resources.

Patients on the d-Nav program receive test strips, lancets, a glucose monitor pre-loaded with the d-Nav app, and unlimited remote monitoring and clinical support. Physicians who prescribe d-Nav receive data and reports on their patients' status, helping them with ongoing blood sugar management. For more information, contact Hygieia.com.

